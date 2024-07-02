Cincinnati nonprofit for artists with disabilities looking for solutions after van was broken into

CINCINNATI — An art studio for people with disabilities said their van was broken into Monday morning, leaving many of their artists without a way to the studio.

Visionaries and Voices is a nonprofit that provides an inclusive place for visual artists with disabilities in the Greater Cincinnati area. Many of their artists, the organization said, rely on the transportation they provide to and from the studio.

On Monday morning, though, Visionaries and Voices, said they learned their van had been broken into.

“When we got here Monday morning the window was completely shattered there's broken glass all over the driver's seat,” Executive Director Robyn Winkler shared.

The company has been scrambling to figure out how to get artists like Linda Kunick to the studio to keep their projects up and running.

“I never can wait to come back here to do my art,” Kunick said.

She shared how her sister brings her to the studio and she usually catches the van home. But this week is different. Our team asked her how she was going to get home today.

“Do not know,” Kunick told us.

Winkler said the damage will possibly cost around $500 and on top of that they aren’t able to use the van right now.

“We're using our personal vehicles to get everyone here so the multiple trips and gas mileage is really adding up quickly the van will be out of commission for one whole work week,” Winkler shared.

The studio space, Winkler said, is more than an art studio to many so having the transportation not accessible is worrying.

“Not just the broken window but a lot of our folks we have that come here rely on routine and something like this really disrupts our routine,” Winkler said.

If you’d like to support the artists and the studio you can visit this website.