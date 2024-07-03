Cincinnati Museum Center purchases facility to serve as new campus

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Museum Center has purchased a facility to preserve and share its artifacts with the community, Cody Hefner, the CMC's vice president of marking and communications, said in a statement.

The museum purchased the Heidelberg Distributing campus at 1518 Dalton Street.

The facility will serve as a campus for "education, collections and research," Hefner said.

The 200,000-square-foot facility sits less than a block from the museum center.

"The location, in addition to being close to our museum, will also allow us to consolidate our collections and provide for future collections growth and diversification as we continue to preserve and share our region’s story," Hefner said.

He said the community would have access to the museum's research and be able to learn from the collections once the facility is open. The museum's curatorial team and volunteers would also be able to preserve the artifacts in the new building.

"It will allow us to invite the public in to experience our ongoing research and to learn from the more than six million objects and scientific specimens in our care, sharing them with our community in unprecedented ways, he said.

Hefner said construction is expected to start in summer 2026 and be finished near the end of 2027.

To learn more about the Cincinnati Museum Center, click here.