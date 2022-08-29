Watch Now
Cincinnati Museum Center hosts launch party to celebrate Artemis 1 Mission

Unmanned spacecraft will go into lunar orbit
Photo by: The Cincinnati Museum Center
Posted at 7:40 AM, Aug 29, 2022
CINCINNATI  — The Cincinnati Museum Center (CMC) is hosting a launch party for the Artemis Mission Monday at 11 a.m.

The unmanned spacecraft will blast off to orbit the moon shortly. The mission could lead to humanity's return to our closest space neighbor.

After a brief delay early Monday, the launch is back on schedule and the countdown has begun.

The official launch is scheduled for around 8:30 a.m.

During CMC's watch party, people can watch a replay of the historic launch and find space-themed experiments at the "Stem Lab" along with replica items from Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission.

Armstrong was the first man in history to set foot on the moon back in 1969. Armstrong lived in the Cincinnati region for part of his life and taught at The University of Cincinnati.

This morning's mission is a tribute to NASA's first Apollo moon missions. The goal is for the craft to go into a lunar orbit. According to NASA, the future of humanity's return to the moon is riding on the success of this Artemis mission.

Artemis means the "goddess of the hunt," according to Greek Mythology. She is heavily associated with the moon and she's the twin sister of Apollo.

The launch party is free with admission into the Museum Center.

