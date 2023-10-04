Cincinnati Museum Center celebrates 25 years of the Children's Museum

CINCINNATI — A popular place for families for years, the Cincinnati Museum Center's Children's Museum is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The Children's Museum opened in Union Terminal in October 1998, and it was the Cincinnati Museum Center's third museum.

The space, which is designed for open-ended, hands-on learning, has various areas, including The Woods, Kids Town, KidSPACE, Water Works and more.

"One of the most magical things about our museum is the way it brings people together, " said Elizabeth Pierce, president and CEO of the Cincinnati Museum Center. "As The Children's Museum celebrates 25 years here at Union Terminal, we're seeing that first generation that grew up here now experiencing it with their children. Not only are they reliving some of their favorite memories, they're making more, together."

Going forward the Cincinnati Museum Center is working to bring even more to The Children's Museum over the next year.

In the next year, CMC is opening a brand new home in the museum's Kids Town that will have imaginative play and sensory engagement. The new environment will include ways for children to learn skills while gardening, cooking for others, cleaning up dishes and doing laundry.

The museum will also introduce a new literacy park that will encourage lifelong habits through a projected alphabet, illustrate scenes and learn through rhymes. The park area will be aimed at children up to age six as it gets them ready for academic and social success.

Other than the Chilren's Museum's new features, the CMC will be hosting a variety of programming to celebrate 25 years. Programming includes story times, dance parties, art activities, members-only events and more every weekend in October.

