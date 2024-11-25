Watch Now
Cincinnati Metro to offer free fares for Black Friday, encouraging customers to shop local for the holidays

CINCINNATI — As the holiday shopping season gets underway, Metro is helping customers have an easy way to get to stores on Black Friday.

The company announced Monday that it will be offering free bus fares on Friday, Nov. 29 for all Metro fixed-routes, Access paratransit and MetroNow! rides.

According to Metro, the initiative aims to encourage people to shop local for the holidays and avoid the stress of traffic and parking.

“This holiday season, Metro is your partner for stress-free travel,” said Brandy Jones, Metro’s chief communications and marketing officer. “Whether you’re heading to the mall, visiting loved ones or enjoying festive events, our improved routes, extended hours, and MetroNow! on-demand service make it easier than ever to get where you need to go. With free fare on Black Friday, it’s the perfect opportunity to save money and focus on what matters most — celebrating the season.”

Metro will also operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule for Thanksgiving.

Starting on Sunday, Dec. 1 some routes will have service and schedule adjustments. These routes include 6, 16, 17, 19, 22, 27, 32, 37, 41, 46, 72, 77 and 78.

Metro said this is part of an ongoing effort to enhance customer experience.

Updated schedules can be viewed here.

Printed schedules can be picked up at the Metro Sales Offices in the Mercantile Building on E. Fourth Street.

