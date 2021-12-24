Cincinnati Mayor Cranley tests positive for COVID-19

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley announced in a press release on Friday that he has COVID-19.

Cranley said he was tested after he came into contact with someone who had COVID-19 earlier in the week.

"I am fully vaccinated, boosted, and experiencing mild symptoms," Cranley said in the statement. "Thankfully, my wife and son have tested negative. I have reached out to everyone I came into contact with this week encouraging them to get tested. Please wear your masks, get vaccinated, and get boosted. I urge everyone to exercise caution this holiday season.”

Cranley's positive COVID-19 test comes days after he gave a press conference with Cincinnati Mayor-elect Aftab Pureval on Tuesday, Dec. 21, urging people in Cincinnati to get vaccinated and to get the COVID booster.

WCPO: Mayor Cranley, Mayor-elect Pureval push for public to get boosted, vaccinated

Omicron: CDC shortens quarantine rules for healthcare workers

OHIO: Residents seek boosters as Ohio smashes daily COVID-19 case record

Mariel Carbone: At-home COVID tests going fast ahead of holidays