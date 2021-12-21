Mayor Cranley and Mayor-Elect Pureval make push for vaccinations

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and Mayor-Elect Aftab Pureval - along with Health Commissioner Melba Moore and City Manager Pamela Boggs Muething - held a press conference on Tuesday to talk about the need for people to get vaccinated and get their booster shots ahead of the holidays.

Moore said her staff has given over 800,000 vaccines over the last year. She said among people who have been vaccinated in Cincinnati, there have been six deaths and 52 were hospitalized - 48 were variant cases. She said this was out of a total of over 42,000 hospitalizations in the city this year from the virus.

"Ninety-percent of the people who get COVID and were vaccinated do not go to the hospital," Cranley said.

Pureval asked people to social distance and continue wearing masks indoors. He called it a matter of personal responsibility.

"If you want to be true to that holiday sentiment I'm asking you to get vaccinated, to get boosted," Pureval said. "Because we can, as a community, fight against this pandemic, strengthen our economy and strengthen our schools. We can't do this if people don't have personal accountability."

Muething said 70 percent of city employees are currently vaccinated. Moore said around 60 percent of the city population is vaccinated.

Moore said respecting people's personal decisions is important when trying to convince people to take precautions against COVID-19, especially as omicron becomes more dominant.

"It's a critical balance," Moore said. "It's about respecting people and letting them make that decision. I don't know how many people have driven a stick shift, but it's like being able to balance and using the gas. It's about people not pushing but being able to connect."

For a list of COVID-19 vaccine locations, visit the Hamilton County website.