Cincinnati man files lawsuit after police used a Taser on him while he was handcuffed

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has filed a lawsuit accusing an officer of using a Taser on him while he was handcuffed and detained in the back of a cruiser in April 2020.

According to court documents, police arrested Samson Jackson in his home on outstanding warrants. He was placed in the back of a police cruiser, handcuffed with a lap restraint bar over his thighs. The lawsuit says when Jackson freed himself from the lap bar, the officer pulled over, got out of the car and used a Taser on Jackson multiple times while his hands were still cuffed.

The lawsuit said the officer was suspended for 24 hours as a result of the incident. According to court documents, CPD confirmed the officer was suspended following an administrative review.

Jackson claims the officer violated his constitutional rights, saying in the lawsuit he was a victim of excessive force.

WCPO has not heard from the Cincinnati Police Department at this time.