Cincinnati man accused of stealing Mike Moustakas' World Series ring

A Cincinnati man appeared in Hamilton County Municipal Court Thursday after police said he stole two championship rings from Cincinnati Reds infielder Mike Moustakas.

Police arrested 23-year-old Casey Zang after officers said video evidence showed him stealing Moustakas' 2015 World Series and American League Championship Series rings late last month, according to court documents filed Wednesday. The documents did not indicate where or how Zang is believed to have stolen the jewelry.

Moustakas won the rings — valued together at more than $150,000, an affidavit states — while playing for the Kansas City Royals, where he began his Major League Baseball career. Moustakas joined the Reds in 2020 after a brief stint with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Zang faces a third-degree felony theft charge.