Cincinnati leaders unveil plaque in front of City Hall commemorating Black Lives Matter mural

CINCINNATI — Local leader on Wednesday unveiled a permanent marker in front of City Hall commemorating Cincinnati's Black Lives Matter mural.

The bronze plaque features an image of the mural painted outside City Hall along Plum Street in 2020. The organizers behind that mural joined Mayor Aftab Pureval, U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman, and more joined the artists for the dedication.

Officials said the marker symbolizes Cincinnati's commitment to racial equity and serves as a permanent tribute to the fight for civil rights.

"Our work is far from over. We have not yet arrived," said Annie Ruth with Black Art Speaks. "We continue to fight for our voices to be heard, for our stories to be seen, for our art to be given the space it deserves."

Organizers said the mural, which will show in its original form on the plaque, will continue to evolve, as artists refresh it every year.

Black Art Speaks said the plaque, paid for by the city, costs $3-4,000.