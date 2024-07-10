Cincinnati launches new brand hub, announces four new conventions

CINCINNATI — A new effort was launched on Wednesday along with the announcement of some prominent events happening in Cincinnati in the next couple of years.

The city launched what's being called the Brand Cincy Hub.

Brand Cincy Hub is "a collaborative effort of CX, the Cincinnati Chamber, REDI, Visit Cincy, meetNKY, ArtsWave, and others to create a repository of brand strategy, messaging, and visuals to align the rest of the region’s corporations, organizations, and institutions," according to a press release.

Leaders at the event discussed how the new hub could be used "for marketing the Cincy region with one voice aimed at tourists and talent."

“Place branding provides strategic guidance, assists in linking to people and makes them feel closer connected to a place," said Anastasia Mileham, Executive Director of Cincinnati Experience. “For this to happen, branding needs to be the responsibility of many organizations and people, especially when Cincinnati is on a national stage hosting nationally-televised sporting events and major events like BLINK Cincinnati that draw millions to the riverfront and downtown as well as major national associations who host their meetings in the region.”

New statistics were also released. According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, employment in the region is expected to increase by 6% by 2030 with health care at the focus.

Brand Cincy also said it will support Visit Cincy and meetNKY as they lead the travel and tourism efforts in the region.

"We know that today's workforce is looking for more than just a great job," Cincinnati Mayor Pureval said. "Brand Cincy's new messaging highlights the employment opportunities we have in the region, but also the arts, culture, sports and recreation offerings we have here that will entice employees and their families to choose Cincinnati as their new home."

Along with the effort, Brand Cincy announced that five arts and technology conferences will take place in Cincinnati in the next two years including:



CODAsummit | October 16-18, 2024

Americans for the Arts National Conference, hosted locally by ArtsWave | June 11-14

American Association for State and Local History annual conference, locally hosted by the Taft Museum of Art and Cincinnati Museum Center | June 11-14, 2025

Esports Travel Summit, locally hosted by meetNKY, Cincinnati Fear, NKU and UC | June 2026

To learn more about Brand Cincy Hub, click here.