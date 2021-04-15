Cincinnati Herald publisher emerita Marjorie Parham passes away at age 103

CINCINNATI — Mrs. Marjorie Parham, publisher emerita of The Cincinnati Herald and widow of founder Gerald Porter, passed peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, April 14. She was 103. The family will announce services in the next few days.

“She was feisty, a brilliant businesswoman, and a mentor for me and so many others,” said Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, president of Sesh Communications and Cincinnati City Council member. “Mrs. Parham was a staunch advocate for the Black community and believed in the importance of the Black press to provide a forum for the community’s diverse views and as a platform to tell our own story.”

Publisher Walter L. White admired her tenacity.

“After Mr. Porter died in 1963, Mrs. Parham jumped in to run the paper with the help of her son, Bill Spillers. She hit the streets getting advertising and never let a ‘no’ discourage her,” White said.

“She was one of a kind,” said co-owner Eric H. Kearney. “She was tough as nails, and never afraid to speak her mind. At the same time, she was compassionate and had a dry wit that always made me laugh. I shall always have the utmost respect for her integrity, business acumen, and passion.”

“We will miss her terribly,” said Lemon Kearney. “We often sought her advice and always wanted to make her proud of the legacy she provided for Cincinnati’s Black community.”

This report was originally published by WCPO 9 News partner The Cincinnati Herald. It is reprinted here with permission.