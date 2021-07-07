Cincinnati Hard Rock Casino ready to open July 15

CINCINNATI — The former Jack Horshoe Casino on Central Parkway is almost ready to reopen under new management as the Hard Rock Casino.

Casino management granted press a special tour Wednesday to preview what patrons will see when the doors open on July 15.

FROM 2019: Jack Casino sold to Hard Rock International for $745 million

The new location is complete with murals and memorabilia from music history, including stage costumes worn by the band Devo and the iconic bedazzled black jumpsuits worn by members of KISS.

“Everyone, when they think of Hard Rock, they think of the memorabilia, they think of music, they think of being able to see the artifacts on display,” said Giovanni Taliaferro, director of memorabilia design for the new location. “And then when they come to the venue, they can come knowing that they’re seeing authentic pieces from some of their very favorite artists throughout the course of music history.”

The grand opening celebration on July 15 will mark the 50th anniversary of the Hard Rock brand and feature a live performance by Cincinnati rock band Blessid Union of Souls.