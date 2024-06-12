Cincinnati firefighters work to restore memorial after it was vandalized overnight

CINCINNATI — Local firefighters came together on Wednesday to restore a memorial after it was vandalized overnight.

Cincinnati Fire Fighters Union Local 48 posted a photo on social media Wednesday morning showing markings on the memorial dedicated to the more than 100 firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

"Overnight the Cincinnati Fire Fighters memorial fell victim to vandalism," the post said. "This is the first time in recent memory that our memorial honoring YOUR Cincinnati Fire Fighters, our brothers and sisters, has been subject to this kind of act."

Union members from the Cincinnati Fire Department's Fire Training Bureau, Fire Recruit Class 122 and others gathered at Memorial Park on Central Avenue to clean and restore it.

While we were out at the site, we spoke to union president Matt Alter who said that while frustrated by the vandalism, he wants the memorial to remain a place for people to visit.

"This park, for 65, 66-plus years now, has sat here relatively uninterrupted ... the last thing we want is this to seem like some sort of fortified area," Alter said. "But we do need to take a look at it and make sure that we are maintaining it and that it is protected for future generations to come."

The union said they would discuss adding cameras to the site.

A police report has been filed but there is little information on who may have vandalized the monument.