Cincinnati completed over 1,000 street projects in 2024. Here's what, and where, the majority were

CINCINNATI — In 2024, Cincinnati's Department of Transportation and Engineering completed over 1,000 safety improvement projects on the city's streets.

The Complete Streets Project's focus is to make sure everyone can get around the city safely — no matter where they are or how they’re getting around.

“If you’re a pedestrian or a person on a bicycle, you’re much more likely to be fatally or seriously injured,” said Mel McVay, DOTE's senior city planner.

Cincinnati completed over 1,000 street projects in 2024. Here's where most were

The majority of the work, per DOTE's data, was focused on repairing and replacing sidewalks throughout the city. Hyde Park saw the most sidewalk improvement, with over 20,00 square feet of sidewalk repaired or added. The neighborhood also saw the addition of more than a third of a mile in new bike facilities and 35 curb ramp projects — third most in the city.

CUF had over 14,000 square feet of sidewalk projects, the second-most in the city.

Cincinnati's Central Business District (downtown) had the highest number of safety improvement projects and comfort enhancements added in 2024. McVay said most of those improvements were focused on installing and updating street lights.

“Safety improvements could be better street lighting, we’ve done a lot of that over the course of the last year, new traffic signals, new stop signs,” said McVay.

The neighborhood of Mt. Airy saw the most traffic-calming projects, mainly speed humps, at 27.

Nick Klingensmith lives just off of Colerain Avenue in Mt. Airy, which is where a majority of the calming measures were installed. He said before the speed humps, the street was like a raceway.

“There were accidents at this intersection continuously,” said Klingensmith. “When we had friends and family over to our house, we always warned them to pause before they pulled into the intersection.”

We asked if it has felt safer since its installation.

“Absolutely. Absolutely,” said Klingensmith. “I mean, just the noticeable decline of accidents at that intersection and the fact that you can turn out without a car kinda screaming up on you.”

The city has been collecting speed data from areas they’ve installed speed humps. McVay said it’s where they have seen the most success.

“It’s been dramatic,” said McVay. “You know, we’ve seen speeds go from 35 down to 20.”

There were a few neighborhoods that didn't see DOTE's work in 2024. English Woods, Fairview, Millvale and Villages at Roll Hill saw zero street projects in 2024.

Kligensmith said he hopes DOTE keeps making all Cincinnati streets safer.

“Any creative ideas they have to keep people slowing down and make our roads safer, we are all for,” said.

On Friday morning, the City of Cincinnati will introduce its 2026-27 fiscal year budget. Funds for street rehabilitation projects, traffic calming measures, pedestrian safety improvements and more will be announced.