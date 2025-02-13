Cincinnati Children's ranked first in Ohio on Forbes America's Best Large Employers list

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Children's has been named one of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes for the seventh time, according to a news release from the hospital.

Cincinnati Children's was ranked No. 30 out of 701 companies. The hospital said it is in the top four percent across all industries.

Additionally, Cincinnati Children's was the highest-ranked company in Ohio. Cincinnati's Procter & Gamble came in at No. 44 on the list.

Forbes and market research firm Statista compiled the ranking based on a survey of more than 217,000 people working for companies with at least 1,000 employees, according to the news release. The survey evaluated atmosphere and development, salary and wages, company image, diversity, working conditions, and workplace environment.

“The culture at Cincinnati Children’s sets the stage for the care we provide to patients and families,” said Steve Davis, president and CEO, in the news release. “We value every member of our team and encourage everyone to speak up and help us keep getting better. Our collective passion for making a difference resulted in being recognized as one of America’s Best Large Employers, as well as the nation’s top pediatric health system.”

Cincinnati Children's has more than 19,500 employees and 1.7 million patient interactions a year. According to the hospital, Cincinnati Children's is southwest Ohio's largest employer and health system.

"We strive to be a place where everyone feels welcome, safe, valued, and respected. Cincinnati Children’s empowers all who work here to reach their full potential by fostering a culture of continuous learning," said Peter Adebi, chief human resources officer, in the news release. "Our researchers develop treatments and cures that benefit kids around the world, and every year, our medical providers and staff help care for kids who travel here from all 50 states and dozens of countries."

