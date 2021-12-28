Cincinnati Art Museum closing indoor exhibits for wellness break

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Art Museum will only be accessible outdoors and on virtual platforms from Jan. 3 to Jan. 12 in the coming new year "while employees and volunteers focus on healing and community service," according to a press release.

The pandemic is only indirectly responsible for the closure, the release states. The museum's goal is to allow their 235 employees and hundreds of volunteers to take time to focus on themselves and their community.

"For the past two years, our museum has protected and cared for our community, our staff and a broad network of educational services," said Cameron Kitchin, the museum's Louis and Louise Dieterle Nippert director in the press release. "Cincinnati Art Museum was the first museum to re-open across a three-state region in 2020. Now, our staff and volunteers need an intermission to focus on our health and wellness. Whether employees choose to reconnect with family or work in a food bank, this pause allows us to grow individually while we all grow collectively. I'm confident that healing and services is a path to long-term strength."

All indoor galleries, the Terrace Cafe, Museum Shop and public programs within the museum will be suspended during the 10-day break. Outdoor attractions like the Art Climb and virtual access to the Cincinnati Art Museum's permanent collection will remain accessible.

Related: Local research shows impact of the pandemic on mental health