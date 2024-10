CINCINNATI — A 7-year-old is dead after police said they were hit by a forklift on private property in Carthage Friday afternoon.

Cincinnati police said officers responded to an area near the 200 block of West North Bend just after 3 p.m. Friday for a reported accident. Police said a 7-year-old was hit by a forklift on private property. That child was pronounced dead.

