Multiple people, including child, hospitalized after train hits car in Carthage

Posted at 7:20 PM, Oct 17, 2023
CINCINNATI — Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a train hit a car in Carthage Tuesday afternoon.

Cincinnati Fire Department officials said four people — three adults and one child — were inside a car that was hit by a train near the intersection of Dillward Street and W. Seymour Avenue. The adults were taken to UC Medical Center, while the child was taken to Cincinnati Children's.

Officials said all of the people are expected to be OK.

Police have blocked off the area, which could be closed for an extended amount of time.

It is unclear at this time how the crash occurred. WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

