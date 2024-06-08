FD: 7 residents displaced after two-alarm house fire in Carthage

CINCINNATI — Seven people were displaced Saturday afternoon after a house fire in Carthage, the Cincinnati Fire Department said.

CFD said there were dispatched to a house fire in the 200 block of W. 68th Street just before 2:45 p.m.

Firefighters found a two-story home with a heavy fire on both the first and second fire, which raised the fire to a two-alarm fire. CFD said 70 firefighters responded to the scene.

CFD said the residents, which were three adults and four children, evacuated before crews arrived, and no one was injured.

Multiple units contained the fire, but they are expected to be on scene for an extended period due to the overhauling necessary.

There were no smoke detectors in the home, CFD said. They are working to find the cause of the fire, which caused $300,000 in estimated damage.

CFD said the Red Cross will assist the family in finding housing.