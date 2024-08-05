CFD: Carthage house fire claims life of man

CINCINNATI — One man was killed Sunday afternoon after a house fire in Carthage, the Cincinnati Fire Department said.

CFD said they were dispatched to a house fire in the 6000 block of Rosewood Street around 3:20 p.m.

Firefighters encountered a two-story house with an active fire on the second floor. Firefighters said they received word that someone may have also been trapped on the second floor.

Although firefighters were able to have the fire extinguished in approximately 10 minutes, one person did succumb to injuries sustained from exposure to heat and smoke, firefighers said in a media release.

The identity of the deceased has yet to be released.

We'll update this story with the identity of the deceased as soon as their next of kin has been notified and that ID is released.