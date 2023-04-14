Caregiver of teen with disabilities allegedly burned her with cigarettes, attempted to cover it up

CINCINNATI — The caregiver of a teenager with disabilities is accused of burning the girl and attempting to cover it up, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said.

Kittie Sanders, 54, allegedly burned a 17-year-old girl in the legs, possibly with a cigarette, some time between Dec. 25, 2022 and Jan. 10, 2023.

The prosecutor's office said Sanders then attempted to get rid of the teen's pants to hide the burn holes.

Sanders was charged with five counts, including felonious assault, patient endangerment and tampering with evidence. She is currently not in police custody.

Sanders was acting as an independent, in-home caregiver for the teen and was not employed by Hamilton County Development Disabilities Services (HCDDS), though the child was supported by HCDDS.

HCDDS said the allegations against Sanders are "appalling."

"The safety and health of each person we serve is our highest priority and we've been working diligently to make sure the individual in this situation is safe in both the short- and long- term," HCDDS said.

HCDDS said its working with Springfield Township police and the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office to support the investigation.

"Our team works tirelessly to keep people safe and ensure wrongdoing is reported, whether or not people can speak up for themselves," HCDDS said.

