Police: Man found dead in dumpster behind Camp Washington Wendy's

CINCINNATI — Police discovered a man's body in a dumpster behind the Wendy's location on Hopple Street early Wednesday morning, Cincinnati police said.

CPD officers were called to the dumpster at around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. There they found the body of an adult man inside the dumpster; the man's body is with the Hamilton County Coroner's Office, which is handling the investigation.

The man's identity has not been released, nor has the coroner's office announced how the man died.

Police on the scene said they don't expect foul play and think the man's death may have been "accidental," though they didn't elaborate further.