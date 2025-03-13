Advocates secure full funding for skate park project in Camp Washington

CINCINNATI — A skate park that's been in the works for Camp Washington for over a year is now fully funded, advocates for the project announced on Thursday.

Advocates with the Cincinnati Skatepark Project (CSP) and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission have been pushing for funding for a designated skating area since 2023.

A year later, CSP and CRC focused in on building a new park in Camp Washington.

Now, the two groups say the project is fully funded thanks to $300,000 in funding from the City of Cincinnati, according to a press release from CRC.

That contribution brought the $950,000 project up to its fully estimated funding needs, CRC said.

The effort has already received $250,000 from the City of Cincinnati from its annual budget to explore the design and construction of the park. From there, advocates also secured $100,000 in grants from the Devou Good Foundation and the Carol Ann & Ralph V. Haile Jr. Foundation.

CRC further secured $300,000 in a matching grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

"We're thrilled to have these key pieces of the puzzle in place as we proceed towards our goal of building a world class skate park to benefit the Camp Washington community and the city of Cincinnati," Evan Walker, founder of CSP, said in a press release.

Walker has been at the forefront of the push to get Cincinnati a skate park since the beginning.

CRC said it is already in the process of finalizing the design-build contract with a national skatepark design company Hunger Skateparks. The company has built parks in multiple locations, including in Indiana and Kentucky.

"Parks and recreation are about more than just green spaces — they're about building inclusive communities, fostering active lifestyles and creating spaces where everyone belongs," said Daniel Betts, CRC director, in a press release. "This skate park is a testament to what's possible when passionate advocates, dedicated partners and strong public support come together. We're excited to bring this vision to life and provide a space where skaters of all ages can express themselves, push their limits and build life-long connections."

Once the design-build plan with Hunger Skateparks is finalized, the park will be able to break ground; construction is anticipated to take roughly six to nine months to finish. The park is currently slated to span 10,000 to 11,000 square feet.

When its done, the park will be located at the Camp Washington Recreation Area on Stock Avenue, next to the pool.