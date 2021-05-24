Bride-to-be said contractor bailed after $6,000 payment for wedding landscaping

CINCINNATI — A West Side bride-to-be said her landscape contractor bailed on her before her backyard wedding and left her property a mess. Plus, she said she already paid him $6,000.

“He said he’d be working every single day until it's done,” said Ashley Byers. “We haven't seen him, heard from him, can’t get a hold of him. We've tried every way we can.”

Byers said her plan was to hold a small, backyard wedding June 3. She found a contractor who came up with a great rendering of what the space could look like, and she said she signed a contract with him. She said he agreed he could start work May 10 and complete it in a couple weeks.

After a down payment and three days of work, Byers said he disappeared with her money and stopped answering calls.

“So, we're either thinking two things,” said Byers. “Either he’s not able to answer his phone and he's hurt, or he’s ignoring us, and we need to figure out who can fix our yard before our wedding.”

Once WCPO 9 News called, the contractor immediately called Byers back. He did not agree to talk to WCPO 9 News on record, and we are not using his name because he’s agreed to refund Byers and said he has become overwhelmed with too much work and is closing his business.

“We just needed words from you,” Byers told the contractor on the phone.

The wedding worry hit home for Jodie Long. She said her family business, All 4 You Maintenance Services, does this work. She said she hears about the payment and work problems often.

“We want to make sure that she's taken care of and she can get married in her yard,” said Long.

Her team plans to work overtime to get it all fixed.

“She'll be very happy once we're done with it for her,” said Long.

Byers said her weight is lifted and her faith restored.

“I almost cried happy tears that they're stepping in,” said Byers.