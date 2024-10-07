CPD: Shots fired in apartment parking lot hit 56-year-old in his home

CINCINNATI — A man is in the hospital, but expected to recover, after he was hit by a bullet Cincinnati police said may not have been intended for him.

CPD were called to the Glen Meadows Apartments on Glen Meadow Lane Monday morning for a reported shooting. Police on the scene said a 56-year-old man was shot in the shoulder, but called his injury "non-life-threatening."

Police said the early stages of the investigation indicates shots were fired up from a parking lot at the complex, and one of those bullets hit the man.

CPD said at this point, they don't believe anyone intended to shoot the 56-year-old, but said they're working to learn more details.