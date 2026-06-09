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One dead after fatal shooting in Bond Hill, Cincinnati police investigating

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Adam Schrand
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Posted

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a shooting in Bond Hill Monday night, according to Cincinnati police.

CPD said they were called to the 1500 block of Yarmouth Avenue at around 11:58 p.m. Monday night. When they got there, they found one person had been shot; that person was pronounced dead at the scene, CPD said.

Police said the person killed was an adult, but officers did not provide any further details about them.

Police also did not provide any information about a possible suspect, or what may have led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.

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