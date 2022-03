CINCINNATI — A man was found shot to death in Bond Hill in the early morning hours Friday.

Cincinnati police were called to Laidlaw Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, police said they found a man lying in the street with at least one gunshot wound.

Police said the man appears to be between 20 and 30 years old, but he did not have an ID on him when they found him. CPD did not have any information on a possible suspect.