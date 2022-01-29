Watch
Fire damages funeral home in West Price Hill

Andy Overton
A fire broke out Saturday morning at the Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home.
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters responded to a fire Saturday morning at a well-known funeral home in West Price Hill.

Fire crews with the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to blaze around 7:30 a.m. at Meyer & Geiser Funeral home on 4989 Glenway Ave.

According to the fire department, the fire was difficult to battle because of the cold and how difficult it was for crews to access the fire.

We have crews heading to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information comes in.

