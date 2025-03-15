Watch Now
CPD: 47-year-old man killed, 2 others injured in head-on crash in Bond Hill

CINCINNATI — A 47-year-old man is dead after an early Saturday morning crash in Bond Hill, the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) said.

CPD said the crash took place near 1055 Laidlaw Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

A 47-year-old man, who CPD has not identified, was driving a 2006 Lincoln Town Car eastbound on Laidlaw Avenue when he crossed the center line and struck a 2004 Honda Pilot that was traveling westbound.

The 47-year-old man was transported to UC Medical Center, where he died due to his injuries, CPD said. The driver of the Honda, a 59-year-old woman, and a 37-year-old man who was a passenger in the Honda, both had non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. They were also transported to UC Medical Center.

CPD said it's investigating both excessive speed and impairment as contributing factors in the crash.

The 47-year-old man who died was also not wearing a seat belt, CPD said. Both people in the Honda Pilot did have seat belts on.

CPD is asking any witnesses to the crash to contact CPD's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

