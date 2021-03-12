Cincinnati police locate missing man from Bond Hill

CINCINNATI — UPDATE: Cincinnati Police said Antonio McClendon has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities are asking the public for help locating a man missing from Bond Hill since Wednesday who recently made statements to his family that made them fear for his safety.

Antonio McClendon, 48, stands 6-foot-1, weighs about 260 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. Police said he left his Paddock Road home at 4 p.m. Wednesday and has not been seen since.

Police said he may be traveling on foot or in a 1995 tan Mercedes-Benz sedan with Ohio license plate GTV5190. It's possible he's heading for Florida, police said.

Anyone with information on McClendon's whereabouts is asked to call Cincinnati Police Det. Nedra Ward at (513) 569-8800 or Det. Bill Wolner at (513) 352-6474.