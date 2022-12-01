Car smashes into Woodward High School, engine lands in hallway

Watch Now
Posted at 5:42 AM, Dec 01, 2022
CINCINNATI — One person is in the hospital after a car crashed into Woodward High School in Bond Hill, police said.

At around 1 a.m. Thursday, police said a car was traveling north on Reading Road when the driver lost control, came through the parking lot of the school and crashed through a door.

The impact was so hard that the engine flew out of the car and into a hallway inside the school.

Cincinnati police said the driver and the passenger fled the scene. One of them was quickly found and was taken to the hospital. The other person hasn't been found.

The crash knocked out power to the entire school. School officials said if power can be restored, classes will resume their normal schedule.

Maintenance crews are working to board up the door.

Police have not said if they know what caused the crash.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
