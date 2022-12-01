Car smashes into Woodward High School, engine lands in hallway

CINCINNATI — One person is in the hospital after a car crashed into Woodward High School in Bond Hill, police said.

At around 1 a.m. Thursday, police said a car was traveling north on Reading Road when the driver lost control, came through the parking lot of the school and crashed through a door.

The impact was so hard that the engine flew out of the car and into a hallway inside the school.

Woodward High School should be open for students this morning despite a crash that sent this Honda's engine into a hallway. One man was taken to the hospital, police are still looking for another person who left the scene @WCPO @AllyKraemer pic.twitter.com/JQsoXw42MG — ADRIAN WHITSETT (@AdrianWhitsett) December 1, 2022

Cincinnati police said the driver and the passenger fled the scene. One of them was quickly found and was taken to the hospital. The other person hasn't been found.

The crash knocked out power to the entire school. School officials said if power can be restored, classes will resume their normal schedule.

School is supposed to start around 830. Crews will board up the door but we're working to find out now if students will be allowed back today@AllyKraemer has an update ahead at 530 @WCPO https://t.co/bl4KElAIUt — ADRIAN WHITSETT (@AdrianWhitsett) December 1, 2022

Maintenance crews are working to board up the door.

Police have not said if they know what caused the crash.