Bethany House breaks ground on new shelter

CINCINNATI-- The largest emergency shelter in Cincinnati is expanding its reach.

On Tuesday morning, Bethany House broke ground on its newest location in Bond Hill.

The $18 million project will combine all seven of Bethany House's facilities into a single building. The new facility will provide services to residents including mental and medical health assistance and job training.

"It's going to have a life-changing impact on the people that we serve everyday," said Susan Schiller, CEO of Bethany House.

Schiller said the community has a shortage of family shelters. Right now there are only three other facilities that will take in a family.

The expansion will increase Bethany House's capacity from 170 beds to 220. Schiller said that is a good thing, but said Bethany House doesn't want to have to build more shelters.

"What we want to be able to do is get people into housing by providing all the services," Schiller said. "By providing all the services, all of those partners will be right in our building. We'll be able to help get families out quicker."