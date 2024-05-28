Police searching for suspect after car theft, chase ends in a crash in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Police are searching for a suspect after a car theft and chase ended in a crash early Tuesday morning, according to St. Bernard dispatch.
St. Bernard police said a car was reported stolen at approximately 3:30 a.m. in the 400 block of E. Mitchell Avenue.
After an officer saw the car, there was a "short pursuit," police said. The driver eventually crashed through a fence at the Glenwood and Washington Avenue intersection and hit a tree, according to police.
The driver fled the scene on foot, police said.
Police have not released any information about the suspect.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Watch Live:
Morning Rush