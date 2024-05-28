Watch Now
Police searching for suspect after car theft, chase ends in a crash in Avondale

Posted at 7:56 AM, May 28, 2024
CINCINNATI — Police are searching for a suspect after a car theft and chase ended in a crash early Tuesday morning, according to St. Bernard dispatch.

St. Bernard police said a car was reported stolen at approximately 3:30 a.m. in the 400 block of E. Mitchell Avenue.

After an officer saw the car, there was a "short pursuit," police said. The driver eventually crashed through a fence at the Glenwood and Washington Avenue intersection and hit a tree, according to police.

The driver fled the scene on foot, police said.

Police have not released any information about the suspect.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

