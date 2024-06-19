Police: Man in critical condition after shooting in Avondale

CINCINNATI — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Avondale Tuesday night, Cincinnati police said.

Lt. Tim Lanter said District 4 units responded to the 700 block of Greenwood Avenue after 8:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Police at the scene said the man who was shot told officers a suspect walked up to him and shot him before running away.

At this time, police do not have any information on the relationship between the victim and the suspect. The man shot is currently in critical condition.

Police asked anyone in the area who may have seen something or has doorbell cameras to reach out to CPD.