Police: Man in critical condition after Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Avondale, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Reading Road near the Avondale Towne Center for the report of a shooting around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators said he was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The intersection of Reading Road and Rockdale Avenue is blocked off with crime scene tape. It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.

CPD said there is no suspect information at this time.

A WCPO crew is on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.