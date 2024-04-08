Watch Now
Police arrest man in fatal shooting outside Avondale White Castle

Posted at 7:54 PM, Apr 08, 2024
CINCINNATI — Police have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting at an Avondale White Castle Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Reading Road at around 10:15 a.m. for a report of a person shot. Officials found 33-year-old Marcus Jamison suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UC Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

CPD's Homicide Unit arrested 45-year-old Lashannon Hill just after 2:30 p.m. in connection to Jamison's death.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

