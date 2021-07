CINCINNATI — An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Avondale on July 7, Cincinnati Police announced Thursday evening.

Marquez Amison, 20, was arrested on charges of murder for causing the death of 21-year-old Key’olvonte Heidelburg.

Heidelburg was found in the 3500 block of Lossing Street just after 9 p.m. July 7. He was transported to University Hospital where he died.

Amison is currently being held in the Hamilton County Jail.