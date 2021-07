CINCINNATI — A man was found dead after what police said was a "possible shooting" in Avondale Wednesday evening, according to the Cincinnati Police.

Authorities responding to Ehrman Avenue between Vine Street and Lossing Street found the body of a 21-year-old man, dead at the scene.

The man is believed to have died from a possible gunshot wound, police said.

No suspect information has been released and the victim has not been identified. The investigation is ongoing.