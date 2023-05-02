Police: 16-year-old grazed by bullet outside Avondale library

CINCINNATI — A 16-year-old was taken to UC Medical Center after police said they were grazed by a bullet outside the Avondale Branch Library.

Cincinnati police said officers responded to the library on Reading Road for a person shot. Based on information gathered at the scene, police said the teen was grazed outside the library. Everyone inside was safe, police said.

It is unclear if there are any suspects in the shooting. WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.