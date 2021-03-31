Have you seen this Avondale man?

Cincinnati police on Wednesday requested the public’s help locating Daniel Robinson, a 69-year-old man whom they believe could be in danger.

Robinson walked away from the Avondale group home where he lives on March 24, according to police. He has not been spotted since.

Robinson stands 6-foot-2 and has partially graying hair. Police wrote he always carries a bible with him and was last seen wearing a green shirt, brown pants and brown slippers.

Anyone who sees Robinson should contact Cincinnati police.