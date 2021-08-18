Four teens arrested in June shooting death of 16-year-old in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Four teenagers, ages ranging from 14 to 17, have been arrested and charged with killing 16-year-old Galevon Beauchamp in Avondale on June 21.

Beauchamp had been shot using the Reading Road crosswalk around 7:30 p.m., according to police. Police found shell casings on adjoining Forest Avenue, but no suspect. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and succumbed to his injuries days later on June 24.

On Tuesday, Cincinnati Police announced they have arrested and charged four teens with Beauchamp's murder. WCPO is not naming the teens because they are juveniles who have not been convicted and are not currently being tried as adults.

The day of Beauchamp's death, the Avondale community gathered for a memorial to honor the teen, whom friends described as a happy boy with a positive presence. Mourners lit devotional candles on the sidewalk and tied balloons to the fence of a nearby strip mall parking lot.

“That could've been a kid that could have built the next Empire State Building,” said Avondale resident Yoshua King on June 24. “Construct a route for his other peers to get ahead."