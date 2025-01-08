Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiAvondale

Actions

CPD: 27-year-old man dies days after Avondale shooting

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
police
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — A 27-year-old man has died days after a shooting in Avondale, Cincinnati police said.

CPD officers responded to the 800 block of Lexington Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of a person shot.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to UC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, CPD said. The man, identified as Malik Thiam, died Tuesday due to his injuries.

CPD has not said if they've arrested anyone for the shooting or if they have any suspects.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to contact CPD's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

More local news:
NKY hotels offer free stays to first responders during winter storm A Lincoln Heights senior was trapped in snow. Then her neighbors came knocking. Digging Cincinnati out: Key info on snow plowing, illegally parked cars

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money