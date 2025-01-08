CPD: 27-year-old man dies days after Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI — A 27-year-old man has died days after a shooting in Avondale, Cincinnati police said.

CPD officers responded to the 800 block of Lexington Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of a person shot.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to UC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, CPD said. The man, identified as Malik Thiam, died Tuesday due to his injuries.

CPD has not said if they've arrested anyone for the shooting or if they have any suspects.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to contact CPD's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.