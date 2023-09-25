CPD: 16-year-old girl grazed, 19-year-old man critically injured in Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI — Two people were shot at an Avondale apartment complex, Sunday evening at approximately 8 p.m., according to Lt. Timothy Lanter, Investigative Unit Commander with Cincinnati police district four.

One of the victims, a 16-year-old girl, was grazed in the arm by a bullet and was taken by ambulance to Children's Hospital. A 19-year-old man was also shot, however he suffered critical injuries and was taken by medics to UC Medical Center where he was taken into surgery, Lt. Lanter said.

Police are not releasing any suspects or motives behind this shooting at this time, though police said they do have a few people detained during this ongoing investigation.

This was the third shooting on Sunday in Cincinnati and second in Cincinnati's district four. Around noon on Sunday, a man was shot multiple times in Bond Hill, police said. Early Sunday evening another man was shot Westwood, according to police at the scene.

If you have any tips or information that may help officers with Cincinnati police district four investigate these shootings, please call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.