CINCINNATI — A man was shot Sunday evening in Westwood, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of Wunder Avenue around 5 p.m. where they found a a man outside a car with a gunshot wound.

Police said the man was actually shot on Fisher Place, but they believe he then got into a vehicle and drove around the corner to Wunder Avenue.

Police have not released the identity of the victim, but he is in stable condition.

It's unclear if police have any suspects.