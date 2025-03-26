'Couldn't have picked a better street' | Why an Avondale road will bear the name of a heavyweight boxer

CINCINNATI — The sound of feet shuffling and fists hitting a punching bag is music to the ears of Cincinnati heavyweight boxer Larry A. Donald.

He grew up in Avondale and fell in love with basketball before he discovered how pivotal boxing would become for him and his family.

"My father used to box," Donald said. "He used to show us how to defend ourselves as kids."

He said when he was in his 20s, a friend asked him to go to a boxing gym, and the rest is history.

"I fell in love with it," he said.

Donald is a two-time Ohio State Fair Champion, National Golden Glove Champion in 1989 and 1990, and United States Olympic gold and silver medalist. He's fought against greats like Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard, Aaron Pryor, and George Foreman, while also being mentored by them.

"This sport means everything to me," he said. "It taught me a lot. Main thing it taught me was discipline and hard work."

Now, the City of Cincinnati plans to honor his journey from Cincinnati streets to championships.

City council announced on March 19 that Larry A. Donald Way will become the secondary name of Windsor Street.

"They couldn't have picked a better street," Donald said.

He was raised in his grandmother's house on Windsor Street.

"This is actually where boxing started for me," he said. "I used to run from here to Eden Park to do my morning training."

He said this is an honor that's never crossed his mind, but he feels tremendously blessed.

In the meantime, he said he's still working to pass that wisdom down to youth through boxing today.

Donald's workout partner, Darryl Jones, said he instantly could see a fire in Donald, back when they were younger.

"We used to watch Larry train, and he was a hard worker," said Jones. "He was the kind of worker you'd say 'he's going to be a world champion.'"

Cincinnati City Council will unveil the new street name on April 17 at 11 a.m.