Cincinnati to dedicate new 'ReRe's Crossing' at site of Avondale crash that killed 7-year-old

Scott Wegener
Posted at 9:01 AM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29

CINCINNATI — The city will dedicate a new crosswalk Tuesday morning where a 7-year-old girl died after a driver struck her and another young girl with his car earlier this year.

On the morning of March 30, Shareese Lattimore and another 7-year-old were crossing Vine Street near Ehrman Avenue when a 17-year-old driver struck them. Police said the two girls were not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash. Lattimore later died from her injuries.

"We will be dedicating and hanging crosswalk signs at a crosswalk crossing Vine St at the intersection of Vine St and Ehrman Ave, the crosswalk will be named 'Sharesse 'ReRe' Crossing,'" said City Council members Liz Keating and Jan-Michele Kearney in a news release announcing the dedication ceremony.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, just south of the intersection of Vine and Ehrman.

