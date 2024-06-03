CFD investigating 'suspicious' fire in Avondale apartment building

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department is investigating after a Sunday night fire in an Avondale apartment building was deemed "suspicious," according to a report from the department.

Firefighters were called to the four-story apartment complex at around 10:55 p.m. Sunday night. When they arrived, fire could be seen on the fourth floor of the building and smoke alarms inside were sounding, the report says.

No one was hurt by the fire and firefighters were able to extinguish it, though two families were displaced as a result of the damage.

"The fire is suspicious in nature and under investigation by the CFD Fire Investigative Unit," reads the report, which lists only "incendiary" as a cause for the fire.

The building suffered roughly $50,000 in damage, CFD estimated in the report.