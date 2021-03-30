Two 7-year-olds hit by car in Avondale, part of Vine Street shut down for investigation

CINCINNATI — A crash that seriously injured a 7-year-old girl forced police to shut down a portion of Vine Street for much of Tuesday afternoon.

Officers predicted the span of Vine between Forest Avenue and Erhman Street would not reopen until after 4 p.m.

Drivers were encouraged to seek out alternative routes.

According to police, two 7-year-old girls were outside on Vine Street when they were struck by a vehicle. One was seriously injured; the other was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital for treatment and observation but expected to recover quickly, said Lt. Steve Saunders.

The driver who struck the pair was cooperative and remained on the scene, Saunders added.