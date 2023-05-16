ATF offering reward for info on two men wanted for firearms trafficking in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward for information that could lead them to two men wanted for allegedly participating in a firearms trafficking conspiracy operating in Cincinnati, according to a news release from the agency.

The ATF did not elaborate on the firearms trafficking conspiracy itself, but the agency says Roderico Allen and Chad Bauer are wanted for their participation in it.

A potential reward of up to $2,500 for each man is being offered for information that leads to their location and arrest, ATF says.

The ATF news release did not provide a description of either man or any details on their involvement in the alleged trafficking conspiracy.

Allen also has ties to the Columbus, Ohio area and has been seen there recently, according to the press release.

The ATF said people should assume that Allen and Bauer are armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Allen or Bauer can contact the ATF at 1.888.ATF.TIPS, via email at ATFTips@atf.gov, or a tip can be submitted anonymously using the ReportIt app, which is available in app stores and to download online.